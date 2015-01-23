Call of Duty’s “Kill Cam” Cameraman Randy Has Seen Some Really Crazy Sh*t

Every time you kill an opponent in Call of Duty you see a “kill cam,” or the replay footage of that victory. Ever wonder who was holding that camera? Meet Randall Higgins, Killcameraman.





In this new spot for Call of Duty’s new Havoc DLC, by agency 72andSunny, we ride along with Randy–played by comedian Rob Huebel–as he’s whipping through battles on a motorbike, hanging out in snowy pine trees, dangling from helicopters, and wiping himself down with zombie guts to (unsuccessfully) avoid detection by the undead.

According to Randy, this version of the best-selling game franchise is like nothing he’s experienced before. “I’ve seen a lot of shit, but I ain’t never seen shit like this.” Avalanches, lasers, zombies in exo suits, murder clowns, it’s all just part of the job. “What’s your dumbass job?”





72andSunny creative directors Josh Fell and Rey Andrade say the idea for Randall Higgins came right from the product. “The new DLC is going to be insane–I mean they named it Havoc–really crazy, chaotic, and intense,” says Fell. “So we were all thinking about being surrounded by that craziness, and some of the guys threw out the idea that it’s like unsafe working conditions for the game characters. Which we thought was a really funny, splendidly stupid conceit for a campaign.”

Randy’s supposed to be a “batshit crazy Michael Bay-meets-arrogant war photographer,” who probably lives on nothing but canned peaches and adrenaline.

“Everyone loved the idea of making gamers look at something they’ve seen a million times in a totally different light,” says Andrade.

Activision senior vice-president of marketing Todd Harvey says the overall marketing goal for the brand is to mirror how the Call of Duty community feels about their experience with the game. “At times, especially when we are focused on the Single Player narrative of our titles, the marketing can be quite serious and intense,” says Harvey. “At other times we focus more on the sheer fun and excitement that players feel regardless of what game mode they’re engaged with. We’ve found humor is a great way to connect with our community and bring to life the emotional connection they have with the brand. The word people use more than any other when describing their experience with Call of Duty is fun. It’s really important that our marketing be as fun and imaginative as the games we make.”