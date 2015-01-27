I Went To A Spa For My Uterus And This Is My Story

As a successful businesswoman on the go (I’m a low level hack in the entertainment industry), I am plagued by stress. So much stress. I’ll do literally anything to make it go away, short of exercising, eating right, or some other stupid shit like meditating. Basically, if a doctor tells me to do it, I’m gonna take a hard pass.

But if a skinny blonde in an ugly wig tells me that blowing hot air up my vagina is going to cure everything I’ve ever suffered from, including a bad relationship with my mother, well, then, I’m gonna listen to Gwyneth Paltrow, because girlfriend knows science.

In the latest installment of her essential lifestyle newsletter GOOP, Gwyneth recommends something called a “V-steam.” Let me let her explain, since she’s the best in the biz:

“You sit on what is essentially a mini-throne, and a combination of infrared and mugwort steam cleanses your uterus, et al. It is an energetic release—not just a steam douche—that balances female hormone levels. If you’re in LA, you have to do it.”

Well, I’m in LA, and so I guess that means I have to do it. *Shoots self in face because Gwyneth tells me to.*

The V-steam is the Americanized version of a centuries-old Korean tradition called chai-yok, during which women hover over a piping hot cauldron of Wormwood and Mugwort to be thoroughly cleansed from the inside out. Wormwood and Mugwort, which sounds like a class Neville Longbottom would excel in at Hogwarts, are actually herbs that have alleged antibiotic and antifungal properties, as well as healing powers. Basically, it’s sorcery for your vagina. The average chai-yok session promises to reduce stress, fight infections, regulate your menstrual cycle, alleviate hemorrhoids, promote circulation, correct digestive disorders and clear up hormonal acne. Yes, vaginal steaming is the secret to world peace. Or, you know, a bunch of hooey. Either way.

Tikkun Holistic Spa in Santa Monica offers the V-steam in many forms to cure whatever ails your aching vag. Suffering from postpartum depression? TIKKUN POST PARTUM V STEAM™. Want to get pregnant? TIKKUN INFERTILITY V STEAM™. Or simply looking to shed a few pounds? TIKKUN SLIMMING V STEAM™. They even offer the V-steam for men, which is more of an A-steam, if you catch my drift. (It’s for your butt.) I chose the TIKKUN SIGNATURE V STEAM™, which promises all the benefits of chai-yok from the comfort of a padded throne.

Entering the vagina steaming room (I just don’t know what else to call it), I’m faced with what looks like a Victorian police cell toilet situated over a steaming pot of Grandma’s Chai Spice Vagina tea. I hover over the hole in the seat just so and then settle down so that the steam may rise into That Which Is Most Sacred. I cannot tell a lie: At first, it feels incredibly weird to have hot wet air wafting into my cooch. My entire body tenses as I actively clench my vaginal muscles to protect myself from the invading shower of scorching steam. It would feel exactly like the poison fog from the Hunger Games arena, I think. First a burning heat and then convulsion after convulsion of electric pain!