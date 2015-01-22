5 Tips For Surviving And Thriving At Sundance, From A Producer Who’s Done Both

But, take heart: It doesn’t have to be that way!

You’ve done the impossible by actually getting into Sundance, now it’s time to get that movie sold or at the very least make some powerful connections–and Thea Dunlap, a producer with Park Pictures Features, is here (or there, really) to help.

Thea Dunlap

Cop Car, starring Kevin Bacon as a small-town sheriff with mysteriously missing wheels, marks Park’s fourth film at Sundance and fifth year in attendance. Suffice it to say, Dunlap is practically a Sundance Sherpa at this point. “To be able to come back with a fourth film is incredible,” Dunlap says, “because the competition has gotten exponentially better and the sheer volume of films that are submitted each year–it gets harder and harder.”

So how has Park managed to not only get multiple films to Sundance, but sell them as well? Here are Dunlap’s tips–both “logical and philosophical,” as she puts it–for making Park City’s film frenzy work for you: