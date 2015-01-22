Amazon And Netflix Get Serious About Making Movies. Are Studios Screwed?

Over the past few weeks, Amazon’s original series Transparent won an Emmy, the online retailer announced a new deal with Woody Allen, and Bezos’ baby also revealed plans to produce a slew of indie films this year. Netflix, meanwhile, has long since mastered the original content game. Does this all spell the beginning of the end for traditional Hollywood studios, as Fast Company‘s Chuck Salter claims in the video above? Or is he giving the digital disruptors too much credit, as FC’s Noah Robischon counters? Take a look–then let us know what you think with hashtag #29thFloor.