Watch Mindy Kaling Go Invisible In a Clip From Her Super Bowl Spot For Nationwide

Looks like Aubrey Plaza won’t be the only female sitcom star appearing in a Super Bowl ad this year. Mindy Kaling, creator and lead of The Mindy Project, is set to join the Parks and Recreation misfit by filming a spot for Nationwide.





In the insurance company’s first Super Bowl ad since 2007, Kaling is set to reveal everything she might get up to if she were invisible–after a supposed lifetime of being treated as though she were invisible. (Those of us who haven’t starred in two hit TV shows must be beyond the possibility of a sighting.) According to the teaser for this ad, which you can watch above, Kaling’s unseen bucket list includes naked yoga, grocery store-binging, and a car wash walk-through. Let us know in the comments what you would do with the awesome power of invisibility instead.