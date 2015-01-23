Director Kevin Macdonald On Making Black Sea, And The Still-Relevant Concept Of Not Selling Out

When Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald read about the Kursk submarine disaster back in 2000, he was horrified. The story of a sunken Russian submarine, 23 of whose crew remained entombed in the vessel for days before perishing, captured the world’s attention. But the disaster also stirred Macdonald’s imagination. “I felt that it was such a horrendous, awful, frightening thing,” he says. “And then I thought that it would make an interesting basis for a film.”

15 years later, that film, Black Sea, is set for release on January 23rd. Starring Jude Law as Robinson, an embittered submarine captain who’s lost everything–his job, his family–and leads a rag-tag crew of British and Russian submariners to find a cache of sunken Nazi gold which may or may not be there, the film is a cross between The Hunt for Red October and Lord of the Flies. It’s as much about underwater intrigue and red-flashing-light terror as the evil that men do when living in an isolated environment governed by greed and passion.

Black Sea is the kind of film that one might expect to be released over the summer on a big budget with an even bigger-name cast (Law is the only bonafide Hollywood star in the movie), but Macdonald says that he consciously went the indie route in order to maintain creative control over the film and make it more of a complex character piece. “People liked the script a lot and liked the story a lot and said that this could be a really commercial movie,” he says. “But it wouldn’t have been true to what I liked about the project, so we decided to stick with how it was conceived. I suppose I’d rather make something that was on my own terms and smaller rather than sell out.”

This motto has consistently governed MacDonald’s career as he’s jumped back and forth between documentaries (Touching the Void, Marley) and features (The Last King of Scotland, State of Play, and even experimented with unorthodox films, such as 2011’s Life In a Day, a compilation of YouTube-submitted clips that were filmed on a single day. (Macdonald directed the film and Ridley Scott produced it). He talked to Co.Create about what’s led to his interesting career choices; how he aims for authenticity in all of his work, regardless of the format; and how Black Sea’s Russian actors made sure the production was well supplied with vodka.





Macdonald says that there’s no method to choosing his projects, but that he likes to keep things interesting and fresh, which means working in different film genres.

“I suppose that I’m easily bored. If someone approaches me with an idea, like the YouTube film, where somebody came to me and said, ‘YouTube wants to finance a movie using their technology. What could you do?’ And that sort of set my imagination going. I thought, Cool, you can do something different, make a new kind of film. I suppose that’s what appeals to me–to do something I haven’t seen before or that I haven’t done before.

With Black Sea, I long had an idea that I wanted to do a film about people stuck on the bottom of the ocean. I thought that was a terrifying scenario. So I took that idea to the writer, Dennis Kelly, and he wrote this wonderful script. But it’s about wanting to do different things, that’s all. Wanting to keep things fresh, to explore. And one of the great things about doing documentaries is that you get to go out into the real world and connect with different people. That’s really interesting if you’re curious about people and interested in people. I did a film about Bob Marley and I got to spend three months in Jamaica. I got to hang out with a whole load of fascinating and often strange, but fascinating, people. And learn about a whole world that I never would have otherwise learned about. So I guess it’s like an adult education course. You immerse yourself in a new subject every time.”