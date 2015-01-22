Amazon Is Letting Viewers Watch Season One Of “Transparent” For Free

When Amazon first announced plans to sweeten its Prime shipping program with original streaming video programming, it was met with skepticism. Now, not so much.

Amazon has reportedly seen viewership of its original TV series Transparent increase by 250% following its recent Golden Globe victory in both the “Best TV Series—Comedy or Musical” and “Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series—Comedy or Musical” categories.

To celebrate, the retailer is making the show’s entire first season free to stream for customers this Saturday, in efforts to sign up new members to Prime.

The good news doesn’t stop there. If people are impressed enough to sign up for Prime’s annual membership, Amazon is allowing them to do so for the one-day-only promotional price of $72, compared to the standard $99.

Considering other less-than-stellar Amazon developments this week- including the self-imposed cancellation of both Amazon Wallet and Amazon-branded diapers–Jeff Bezos could end it on a good note with a bevy of new customers.

[via The Verge]