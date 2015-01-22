BuzzFeed Heads To The Super Bowl With Friskies Ad

It’s been a few years since BuzzFeed started bringing its sensibility to videos with items like Things Boyfriends Do That Secretly Annoy Their Girlfriends. (The first one is “literally burping into their girlfriends’ faces”). The site has also become a big brand content player by bringing that same sensibility to brand-backed videos like “Things You Do In Your Teens That You Don’t Want To Admit,” sponsored by Clean & Clear, and the hugely popular “Dear Kitten” for Friskies. Now the online empire is dipping a toe into TV ads with its first-ever Super Bowl spot.