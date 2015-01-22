Here’s A GIF Teaser Of Budweiser’s Adorable Super Bowl Puppy

If the last few years are any indication, you can count on Budweiser to deliver a heartwarming tearjerker during the Super Bowl (see: “Puppy Love” ). And the last few years ARE an indication, as Budweiser has already signaled it’ll revisit the Clydesdale and puppy friendship in Super Bowl XLIX.





Budweiser has just released some images and GIF teasers for the spot, “Lost Dog,” that will show the big-hearted Clydesdales helping a lost puppy find his way home, and the little guy learns the meaning of true friendship in the process, of course.





I would write more, but I can’t see through my tears.