Coming Soon: A Get-To-Sleep Melatonin Skin Spray

Much like the bacon zeitgeist, caffeine had its own heyday of consumer deluge, flooding online shops like ThinkGeek with gimmicky products spiked with the favorite wake-up drug: caffeinated mints , caffeinated gummi bears , and even caffeinated bar soap . Now, the company behind one of these products has introduced its opposite: a get-to-sleep spray. Behold, the melatonin skin spritz !

The spray contains a dose of the melatonin hormone that your body normally produces to grease your sleep gears. Silicon Valley startup Sprayable, which produces a caffeine skin spray, launched an Indiegogo for its Sprayable Sleep melatonin spritz earlier this week and has already tripled its funding goal.

Just like the caffeine pills that preceded caffeine spray, melatonin pills have been on the market forever–but Sprayable’s innovation is to skip the digestion process (which nullifies a good deal of the hormone dose) and absorb melatonin directly through the skin.

Sprayable’s founder, Ben Yu, started the company after participating in Peter Thiel’s fellowship for entrepreneurs who skip college. He developed Sprayable Sleep with the help of his father, 58-year-old Chongxi Yu, who holds a PhD in bioorganic chemistry from Rutgers University and himself has been experimenting with transdermally delivered drugs at his pharmaceutical company located outside Shanghai.

