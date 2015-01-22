Victoria’s Secret Angels Hit The Gridiron In Super Bowl Teaser

The list of things lingerie and football have in common is pretty short. But that isn’t holding Victoria’s Secret back from running an ad during the Super Bowl or, in the case of this new ad, taking the field with supermodels like Doutzen Kroes, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, and Candice Swanepoel.





Under the tagline “Don’t Drop the Ball,” the models are surprisingly completely covered in football gear to take on an unnamed team of what must be their supermodel nemeses. There’s an overly dramatic soundtrack, multiple hero shots and, of course, it all culminates in a classic slow-motion victory strut. What does it all mean? No idea. Maybe we’ll find out on February 1.