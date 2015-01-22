Restorationists Irreparably Damage King Tut’s Mask

In what may be the worst (or second worst) restoration fumble of all time, conservators at Cairo’s Egyptian Museum admitted to the press that sometime last year King Tut’s famous, 3,000-year-old mask was irreversibly damaged, in the process of removing and reattaching his beard. There are differing accounts from conservators of why Tut’s beard was removed: It was either an accident or part of a restoration effort, but the real faux pas was in how they reattached the beard: with hyper-adhesive epoxy. Why glue? Museum management reportedly ordered the conservationists to reaffix the beard as quickly as possible so the artifact could continue to be shown.