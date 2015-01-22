Samsung Still Hankering For BlackBerry Acquisition

BlackBerry’s days as a smartphone leader are most likely over, but having experienced its own recent troubles , Samsung is reportedly doing its best to acquire the ailing company.

Although both entities have dismissed rumors of a takeover, a document picked up by the Financial Post shows how the New York-based investment bank Evercore Partners has prepared for Samsung a case for its possible purchase of BlackBerry. This document was drawn up late in 2014, but a source familiar with the matter says Samsung’s interest hasn’t cooled off since then.

BlackBerry shares have risen to their highest levels since 2012 on the back of takeover rumors. However, the news probably wouldn’t be good for dedicated BlackBerry handset owners—since any Samsung acquisition would likely be about the patents (of which BlackBerry owns around 44,000) and not the hardware itself.

According to the Evercore Partners document, the deal would also be “complementary to Samsung’s service platform,” since BlackBerry’s products and services—such as its BES12 servers—would aid Samsung in gaining a greater foothold in the enterprise market.

This has been a recent area of focus for Samsung rival Apple, which last summer partnered up with IBM to develop a range of iOS “enterprise apps” designed to attract the kind of corporate and government customers currently still using BlackBerry services.

[via Financial Post]