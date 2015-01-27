5 Tips For Being More Awesome From Kid President (And Rainn Wilson)

In 2012, a cherub-faced eight-year-old in a slightly-too-large suit took the web by storm, promising to make the internet “better” …provided he be paid for his time in pancakes. His name was Robby Novak, and he had just signed onto a video series with SoulPancake , the production company launched by The Office (and now Backstrom) star Rainn Wilson and whose mission was to “chew on life’s big questions.” Wilson answered Novak’s demands with a huge stack of flapjacks and Kid President was born. Now, at 11, the country’s first politician of awesome, has compiled his many proclamations of wisdom into a book he co-authored with his brother-in-law Brad Montague: Kid President’s Guide to Being Awesome .





The whimsically illustrated guide features 100 tips on “how to be awesome,” from Novak and his friends. Gems include #21: “If you see spinach (or anything else) in somebody’s teeth, tell them but only after you’ve told them something embarrassing about yourself” and #44: “Invent a new handshake.” The book also follows Kid President’s adventures to meet luminaries like Michelle and Barack Obama and stars like Justin Timberlake and Craig Robinson. (Robinson and Kid President spent an afternoon ringing doorbells and singing cat carols to surprised strangers.) There are also features on everyday heroes–kids and adults who are striving to make the world a better place. The book is silly, irreverent, and unabashedly idealistic: adjectives which perfectly describe the work of SoulPancake itself. “We want to have a profound influence on the creation and curation of joy,” says CEO Shabnam Mogharabi.

Clearly, we could all use a little more awesomeness in our lives. (#70: dress your friends like superheroes and do someone’s yard work.) Follow these five tips from Kid President and Rainn Wilson, and you’ll be on your way.





The primary goal of Kid President’s guide is creating joy. It’s an abstract term, yes, but one that Wilson says is a “universal human feeling that inspires and unites us…It’s like a rocket fuel for creativity. If there’s one thing every human being needs almost more than anything else, it’s joy. And corn dogs.”

And don’t underestimate the corn dogs. Much of the advice that Kid President dispenses involves sending small, creative gifts (like corn dogs) to your friends and adversaries alike. Awesome tip #19 is to send a pizza to somebody you disagree with. Maybe all your enemy needs is a little encouragement to do the right thing and fulfill his true potential. The same encouragement is vital for those you love. “I would never have become an actor without the heart-felt support of my high school acting teachers, Suzanne Adams and Michael Routenberg,” says Wilson.

“We live in a world where we all have lots of things that divide us,” writes Kid President. “It’s often easy to forget that we have many things in common, including one big one: At one time we were all kids.” And yet most adults would probably feel awkward following Kid President’s advice to the letter. Sure, we could throw spontaneous dance parties, give ice cream to our fighting co-workers and hand out homemade medals to our friends, but practically speaking, that might not go over well in a lot of offices.

Wilson’s solution to this dilemma? “You don’t need anyone’s permission to be awesome,” he says. “If your friends don’t appreciate the way you celebrate and inject joy into the world, then find people who do. Also what office wouldn’t enjoy a spontaneous, ice cream dance party? Get another job if they reject that. Or fire them all!!! IDIOTS.”