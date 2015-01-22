“Angry Birds” Developer Rovio Branching Out To Young Adult Novels

Rovio, developer of the Angry Birds franchise, is swapping egg-pinching pigs for teen angst with its latest venture: a series of pirate-themed novels that the Finnish company will publish by early next year.

Rovio describes the Storm Sisters series as a “high action pirate adventure with a female twist,” as it follows a gang of girls, whose ages range from 11 to 17 years old, disguised as pirates in the closing days of the 1700s.

“After the tragic events of what has become known as the Day of Destruction–a day when they were intended to die along with their families–Charlie, Sadie, Liu, Raquel and Ingela sail the high seas all alone,” Rovio’s dedicated mini site for the series reads. “In the 1780s, in a world filled with pirates, hurricanes and disbelievers, that’s not an easy task. What’s more important: Survival or truth?”

The concept of the series was composed internally by Rovio, and written by Mintie Das. Rovio has already sold rights to the book in four countries.

Although Storm Sisters isn’t the first crack Rovio has taken at publishing–there are also Angry Birds comics, for example–it represents yet another step the company has taken to become a media empire, rather than just another one-hit game developer. (Think Walt Disney and everything Mickey and Friends became).

“[Rovio’s] menagerie of merchandise—plush toys, clothing, candy, and so forth— helps to keep its apps at the top of the charts, and the apps, in turn, sell the goods,” Fast Company wrote in 2013, when the developer was profiled as one of the world’s Most Innovative Companies. “Up next are a cartoon series, a 3-D-animated movie, and playgrounds around the globe.”

In a telephone conversation with Fast Company, Laura Nevanlinna, publishing director at Rovio Books, said that the company is focused on Storm Sisters as a book series, but wouldn’t rule out future adaptations–such as mobile games or cartoons.