Creative Brief January 22: Try A YouTube Killer, See An Epic Game Battle, Get Briefed On “Saul,” “Wolf Hall”

Bill Gates had a viral moment recently when he appeared in a video drinking “poop water,” the purified end product of the Omniprocessor system. On Wednesday, night he challenged Jimmy Fallon to a familiar battle, placing two glasses in front of the host and forcing him to choose–regular water or poop water? The man is clearly up on his Rob Reiner classics.

Conan Visits The Sleepy Hamlet of Taco Bell

Conan’s head of IT is a Taco Bell super fan (defined by TB as someone who eats the food twice a week). So Conan took him to the Taco Bell museum (a brick from the first Taco Bell!) and test kitchens.

If you’re already looking forward to Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, early reports suggest your optimistic anticipation is well placed. If you’re not, well, maybe it’s time to rethink this and other opinions. Warning: SPOILERS.

Wolf Hall, a BBC Two series based on the best-selling books Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies by Hilary Mantel, debuted last night. People complained about the period-accurate lighting, but seemed to love it. It’ll be coming to PBS in March. Get up on your Tudor court chicanery here.

Her’s the trailer for the next Netflix series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and starring The Office’s Ellie Kemper as an apocalypse cult survivor making it in NYC! It will premiere on March 6.

The third instalment of the classic sci-fi reboot has gone through a few hiccups–J.J. Abrams jumping ship to Star Wars, director changes, writer changes–but you can always count on Scotty the space engineer to fix things. Or in this case, the dude who plays him.