Creative Brief January 22: Try A YouTube Killer, See An Epic Game Battle, Get Briefed On “Saul,” “Wolf Hall”

And To Think All That Time It Was Your Cup That Was Poisoned
Bill Gates had a viral moment recently when he appeared in a video drinking “poop water,” the purified end product of the Omniprocessor system. On Wednesday, night he challenged Jimmy Fallon to a familiar battle, placing two glasses in front of the host and forcing him to choose–regular water or poop water? The man is clearly up on his Rob Reiner classics.
Conan Visits The Sleepy Hamlet of Taco Bell
Conan’s head of IT is a Taco Bell super fan (defined by TB as someone who eats the food twice a week). So Conan took him to the Taco Bell museum (a brick from the first Taco Bell!) and test kitchens.
Better Than Breaking Bad?
If you’re already looking forward to Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, early reports suggest your optimistic anticipation is well placed. If you’re not, well, maybe it’s time to rethink this and other opinions. Warning: SPOILERS.
Your Next British TV Obsession
Wolf Hall, a BBC Two series based on the best-selling books Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies by Hilary Mantel, debuted last night. People complained about the period-accurate lighting, but seemed to love it. It’ll be coming to PBS in March. Get up on your Tudor court chicanery here.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Gets A Trailer
Her’s the trailer for the next Netflix series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and starring The Office’s Ellie Kemper as an apocalypse cult survivor making it in NYC! It will premiere on March 6.
Simon Pegg to pen Star Trek 3
The third instalment of the classic sci-fi reboot has gone through a few hiccups–J.J. Abrams jumping ship to Star Wars, director changes, writer changes–but you can always count on Scotty the space engineer to fix things. Or in this case, the dude who plays him.
Red Bull drops in on a second season of Pat Moore’s snowboarding web series
The trailblazing snowboarder is back to shred the gnar with big names, new names, legends and rookies in Blueprint 2.
Check Out A YouTube Killer For Free
After a soft launch, Hulu CEO Jason Kilar and company are making YouTube rival Vessel available to all viewers. After signing up for an invite, the curious can get one month’s free access. After that, it’s $3 per month–a price Vessel founders are betting you’ll be willing to pay for early access to just the good online content.
Skyrim V Fallout
Andrew Films creates an online video interpretation of an imagined battle between Fallout’s Vault Boy and Skyrim’s Dovahkiin.
Ad agency institutes Millennial segregation at the office
Employees at Grey New York born between 1980 and 2000 won’t have to mingle with any annoying Olds at the office–with their awkward cultural references and sensible lunches–because now there’s a whole new wing just for the Millennials. Imagine all the freedom to work in their exclusive-to-this demographic, 21st Century way–all that communication, collaboration and community! That sound you hear is everyone born before 1980 rolling their eyes uncommunicatively in their non-collaborative office cells across the land.
Fuckity Fuckers! Richard Dawkins Reads Letters From “Fans”
Does what it says on the tin, beyatch.