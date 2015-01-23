How To Emulate Some Of The Most Innovative Companies

Some of the best ideas come from the most unexpected of places.

Henry Ford is known for introducing one of the greatest innovations in American history: the assembly line. The inspiration for this revolutionary idea, however, came from a tour of a slaughterhouse in Chicago and seeing the “disassembly line,” as it was so aptly called.

Innovation is no longer a luxury, but rather a fundamental element of survival in today’s lightning fast world. When looking for ways to innovate, many people and organizations will first turn their attention inward to what they are most familiar with: their business and industry, their direct competitors, and their customers as they have come to know them.

To succeed, we often need to think from the outside in. This is especially true for historically static industries such as automotive and transportation–as well as my own, banking–each of which remain shackled to old practices, even as they need to look to technology accelerants to spur change to meet customer demands.

Like Ford, we’re seeing successes come as a result of experiences borrowed from other industries and modified for different business models–and our consumers are validating this approach. Banking leaders are creating breakthrough ideas by improving on innovations from industries that have nothing to do with their business.

Here are a few ways I draw inspiration to make sure I continue to think “innovate” and not “stagnate:”

The needs of consumers have a causal effect on how businesses strive to meet current demand. Hotels and airlines have solved this issue with dynamic pricing, changing booking costs based on daily supply and demand.