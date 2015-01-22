advertisement
Skittles Teaser Promises To Settle Things At The Super Bowl

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

We’ve arrived at a time in pop culture history in which movie trailers often spoil the entire plot line and best jokes of a movie. So when something that purports to be a trailer or teaser doesn’t really say too much or spoil anything, it can be genuinely disorienting. WHAT DO YOU MEAN I HAVE TO WAIT?


And so here we are at the teaser for Skittles’ first-ever Super Bowl ad by agency DDB Chicago, in which a small town populated by insanely lopsided arm muscles gets ready for . . . that’s it, that’s all we know. Everyone has a huge, ripped right arm and are being drawn outside by an unseen force. Aliens? Celebrity? Apocalypse? The filming of “Over the Top 2″?


Whatever it is, there’s probably a rainbow involved.

