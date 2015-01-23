How To Stay Sane (And Hopeful) Early In Your Career

Now, as my four-day-a-week temporary position comes to a close, I’m back in the job search game and contemplating what’s next along with thousands of other 2014 graduates.

Whether you’re still looking for a job, hating loving the one you have, loving the one you have, tallying up student loans in grad school, or bouncing from one temporary/part-time/freelance position to the next, we as 2014 graduates are facing our first full calendar year without the comfort of school. Our first calendar year without the comfort of the phrase, “Well I just graduated in May.” It’s our first full year of “adult life,” and we’re feeling like 2015 is the year things are supposed to start coming together. Here are some ways for deal with life after college.

Hey, it’s great that your Facebook friends are: making six figures, backpacking around Europe, interviewing celebrities, killing it at his or her respective dream job. It really is great. Be happy for them, and don’t fall into classic Facebook-induced jealousy. Everyone has their own struggles that don’t necessarily make it onto social media. Dole out congratulations and well wishes all over the place, but don’t forget to give yourself credit, too.

Hopefully, you majored in whatever you majored in because you enjoyed it and were good at it. If that’s the case (and even if it isn’t!), there’s no point in regretting it now. No major is a magical guarantee of success. All of your choices have brought you to this point, and now it’s about what you do from here.

I feel like I should be further along in my career, I feel like I should know exactly what I want to do…none of this is productive. “I feel like I should” in itself is never a good reason to do something, and worrying about vague notions like this is a complete waste of time. If you feel like you deserve to, say, be making more money, don’t whine about it–do something about it. For the most part, sentences that start with this phrase only cause problems.

Granted, this is one of those moments when I should give myself some credit. Over the past seven months I have gone out of my way to network, and in the past I’ve even gotten jobs simply by reaching out to fellow ND alumni on LinkedIn. But with so many alumni events going on in my area, there’s no reason I shouldn’t be attending most of them. This is the time when your college alumni organization really wants to give you a hand, so sign up to be a member, get over “feeling awkward,” and attend the events.