The Wolfe Of Main Street: How An American Picker Built His Empire Out Of Trash

Nearby stands a rusty Lambretta scooter. There’s the strong scent of musky cologne in the air. I’m sitting in a quirky but quintessential man cave nestled in a defunct car manufacturing plant. Welcome to Mike Wolfe’s office.

Wolfe is the creator, costar, and an executive producer of the History Channel’s hit show American Pickers. A kind of companion series to Pawn Stars, Pickers focuses on the Laurel and Hardy-like vibe of Wolfe and his friend Frank Fritz as they travel around the country in search of “rusty gold,” telling the stories of antiques they find and the people who own them. (Wolfe, it seems, has been at this for a while–on his website he says, “I’ve been looking for treasures in the trash forever.”)

Pickers launched in January 2010, and by that September, the show had become the top-rated new nonfiction series in the coveted 25–54 age group, with some 5.3 million viewers. Wolfe and his crew are currently shooting the seventh season.

Before becoming a hotbed for development, Nashville’s Marathon Village was an abandoned car manufacturing plant.

Now we’re at Wolfe’s second (and less televised) Antique Archeology store, which he opened in 2011 in Nashville’s Marathon Village. The chic studio, gallery, and retail space in the historic downtown district was once, like many abandoned factories, a boarded, dilapidated relic in a high-crime, low-income area. The building is now filled with tenants that include a craft beer brewery, photography studios, a boutique candy store, and, of course, a coffee shop.

In addition to his show and the two Antique Archeology stores, Wolfe is also a real estate developer–“Every time I did really well with a pick, I’d put the money down and buy a building”–with his latest purchase just a few hundred feet from his Nashville storefront. In 2013, he wrote a children’s book called Kid Pickers, with a companion website that acts as a sort of Facebook, connecting children and their collections. He has a line of specialized lighting fixtures, Rustoration, and he recently shot a pilot for HGTV called Nashville Flipped. That show focuses on remodeling historical homes to sell in today’s market, telling the story of the house and its history along the way. Wolfe, a “huge motorcycle guy,” is also working on a movie about Easyriders magazine.

So what’s Wolfe’s secret to his success and productivity? An eye for talent, for one thing.