The Business Case For Believing In Yourself

It’s not an Earth-shattering concept that healthy confidence is an asset in the workplace. But it can also deliver bottom-line benefits to both the individual and the organization by allowing you to excel in a number of areas necessary for greater financial success.

“There’s no randomly controlled trial about how much confidence affects the bottom line–that would be hard to do,” says licensed psychologist Leslie Sokol, PhD, and coauthor of Think Confident, Be Confident. “But confidence is essential in goal achievement–whether it’s a task, sales quota, or income threshold.”

Healthy confidence is a belief in oneself as a capable person whose judgment can be trusted, Sokol says. It’s not perfectionism or narcissism, which are too often conflated with confidence. When you feel good about yourself and your ability, while still remaining open to learning new things and hearing others’ ideas, it’s a good indicator that you haven’t crossed the line from “confidence to cockiness,” she says.

Experts say healthy confidence can pay off in a few significant ways:

When you feel good about your ability, you can speak up for yourself and negotiate strongly for yourself and your organization, says Posy Gering, a Seattle-based performance and management consultant, and author of The Next You: Discovering Confidence, Calm and Courage Now.

Confidence allows you to realistically understand what you need and what you’re worth–then ask for it.

If you’re riddled with self-doubt, “it’s going to be very difficult for you to stand up for yourself in the way you need to in a negotiation,” she explains. Confidence allows you to realistically understand what you need and what you’re worth–then ask for it.

Sokol agrees. Confident people are okay with being flexible and considering other viewpoints. At the same time, they’re not going to allow themselves to be compromised in ways that don’t make sense, she say.