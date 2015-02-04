Never Rent An Ugly Tux Again: These Startups Want To Disrupt Men’s Wearhouse

To hear men describe it, renting a tuxedo the old-fashioned way is hell. When Patrick Coyne went to Men’s Wearhouse to get a tuxedo for his friend Andrew Blackmon’s Santa Barbara wedding, he was astounded by the process. “Some guy measured me and was like, ‘You’re good to go,'” he explained. “Do I try anything on?” the 25-year-old business school grad asked. Apparently not. The first time he donned his groomsman attire was the day of the wedding, and frankly, the $250 outfit looked terrible. “I looked like an idiot,” he said.

“We look back at the photos and it was 10 guys swimming in tuxedos,” added Blackmon, who was working in startups at the time. Not that he was surprised. “It’s common knowledge when you rent for prom or a wedding that you’re just gonna look funny.” At this point, Blackmon was realizing he had the germ of an idea for startup of his own.

After Blackmon’s wedding fiasco, he and Coyne started The Black Tux, which last week secured $10 million in funding. The Black Tux works like Rent the Runway for menswear, and is one of a growing cadre of direct-to-consumer, online native retailers that aim to elevate the experience of shopping for or renting an affordable suit, tux, or related accessory.

The Black Tux

Much like Warby Parker, these companies own as much of the production, design, logistics, and manufacturing process as possible. Without the overhead of hundreds or thousands of brick and mortar stores and middlemen taking a cut at every step of the way, these startups aim to deliver an affordable suit that doesn’t look like a beige sack.

The Black Tux keeps it simple. It offers five classic styles: three tuxedos and two suits, renting each one out an average 15 times before retiring it. (Blackmon claims that Men’s Wearhouse rents the the same garment 40 to 80 times; Men’s Wearhouse declined to comment for this article.) Tux rental takes just a few clicks. After picking a style, shoppers enter their measurements. For those who don’t know, the site has a tutorial system to help renters measure their own lengths and widths. The outfit, including any additional trappings like dress shirts, bow ties, cuff links, and shoes, arrives a week before the event. If something doesn’t fit right, just send it back for something in a different size. To return, just pop in the mail using a prepaid label.

The millennial in me wasn’t just looking for a suit, but also an experience.

There are also new options for men looking to buy affordable suits rather than rent–and were also inspired by the despair experienced at Men’s Wearhouse. “I walk in there and feel just dejected by life,” says Vishaal Melwani, a third-generation tailor who wants to revamp the suit-buying business for a younger generation with his suit startup Combatant Gentlemen. (Professional reviewers agree: “Shopping there is a task you wouldn’t wish upon your worst enemy because the fits were terrible, the fabrics were poor, and it equated the act of buying a suit with all the sophistication of buying an evening gown from a Dress Barn,” begins Jian Deleon in his review of the shopping experience on Complex. “The millennial in me wasn’t just looking for a suit, but also an experience.”)

Vishaal Melwani

Combatant Gentlemen, meanwhile, sells 100% wool suits for $160 using what it calls a “sheep to wool” model. “We own 67 sheep,” said Melwani, who founded the company just after the recession when he saw his just-out-of-school friends shopping for interview appropriate clothing on a budget. Combatant Gentlemen also plants its own cotton and Melwani, a trained tailor, sews all the patterns. (Melwani’s family operates Versace boutiques along the West Coast.) The buying process works a lot like The Black Tux’s. For those who don’t know their size, “fit tech” helps with measurements. The garment comes in the mail soon after; if it doesn’t look good, just send it back, free of charge.