Firefox Is Adding Oculus Rift To Its Test Browsers

Firefox is now including virtual reality features in its test build , Firefox Nightly. Developers can begin testing their APIs viewed through Oculus Rift–with the ultimate goal of having virtual reality in your Firefox browser.

Mozilla developers are also hoping that it leads to Direct-to-Rift features, along with support for Linux and Firefox on Android platforms and even compatibility with Google’s Cardboard simple virtual reality viewer.

Nightly is the wildest of Firefox’s experimental browser versions, getting the newest features but suffering from instability against browser-crippling bugs. While it’s reserved for advanced testers who can stomach bugs and develop workarounds, Nightly is where features debut and then cascade through subsequent levels of test browsers–progressing to Developer edition and then the comparatively stable beta before appearing nearly bug-free in the main Firefox browser versions released to the public.

Although virtual reality has been baked into the Nightly build, testers still need the WebVR Oculus Rift enabler add-on (found here) to view the test browser in full Rift glory.

[via Engadget ]