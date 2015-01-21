Gucci To Announce Next Creative Director

Following a major shakeup at Gucci in December, the luxury brand is expected to name accessories designer Alessandro Michele as new creative head as early as this week, Bloomberg reports . Michele is expected to replace Frida Giannini, the company’s chief designer for more than 10 years.

Michele, 42, joined Gucci in 2002. He worked as an associate to Giannini, overseeing leather goods, shoes, jewelry and homewares. This past Monday, he debuted his menswear collection at a Milan show, featuring berets, silk blouses, and capes. Following Giannini’s abrupt dismissal, Michele oversaw the design of this entire collection in less than a week, the New York Times reported. Now, as a relatively little-known designer, he will take on the most important creative role at the Italian fashion house. This follows a pattern of promoting from within at Gucci: before she was creative director, Giannini headed leather goods and women’s ready-to-wear.

Read more about Gucci’s recent problems here.

[via Bloomberg]