Today in Tabs: A Fact Is The Sickest Burn

Welcome to Today in Tabs, where every day I build a garbage coffin to survive the three hour ride to YOLO. What we needed crush-proofing from yesterday was the State of the Union address, which Alex Pareene perfectly describes as “an exercise in the proper arrangement of cliches and platitudes,” as is all American political speechwriting. When I run for President, the first thing I’m going to do is hire Pareene to write my speeches. We won’t win, but how fun would that be? And isn’t the presidential loser the real winner anyway? Meanwhile for now we have to accept Obama stating the fact that he won two elections as the sickest political burn of all time. Also: Ruth Bader Glovesburg.

~Yeah I used to be a tab but they never seemed to give a damn~ Today in Tabs was assembled backwards today, in that I wrote this footer first which as far as I can remember I have never done before. I did this because yesterday I felt really frazzled and burned out by the time I got down here to the footer and pretty much just wanted to quit Tabs forever. That might also have been because I was getting sick? Anyway sometimes it helps to change up the way you do things.