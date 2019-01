We knew this was coming. Newcastle and agency Droga5 put out the call to brands with non-Super Bowl budgets to team up as a “Band of Brands” to form some sort of advertising Voltron for the big game.





Now in this new Band of Brands teaser, Aubrey Plaza is back to celebrate the marketers who answered the call, including some of “the universe’s greatest napkins, toilet paper, snack food, underwear . . .” and probably more. Who knows, maybe there’ll even be a Scottish guy.