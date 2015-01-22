5 Habits For A Better, More Proactive You

When considering what goals I want to accomplish, I’m sometimes tempted to run down the usual list–exercise more, wake up earlier, eat healthier.

But what I’m really looking for are goals that in every way help me improve, evolve, and create excitement for my brain and those around me so that I feel connected to life and not simply move through it.

Here are five habits I’m working on to create the best life, the best me, and the best work experience I can that you can adopt, too:

The best days are when I feel like serendipity is at play and the world is operating to delight and surprise me. Playing host to the possibilities and teaching others to do the same keeps me free and open to what can happen.

To truly be a host for the possibilities I check in with myself frequently and make micro adjustments as I work through my day. Did I get enough sleep, if not, can I look ahead to when I will? Did I eat well today? And by “well” I don’t mean all day snacking with no real meal to sustain me. Did I have some time, even 30 minutes in my calendar, for long-range projects and thinking?

I work with many young marketing professionals and I’m fascinated by their confidence or lack of it when they are involved in new client engagements, meetings, industry events, and even one on one sessions. Confidence issues are complex. So complex, in fact, that Katty Kay and Claire Shipman dedicated an entire book to the subject with The Confidence Code: The Science and Art of Self-Assurance – What Women Should Know.

My best method for confidence building is to be prepared, which takes time and a lot of it. I wake up early or stay up later or miss some shows I love to prepare, but it’s well worth the time to feel confident. Tony Robbins recently talked about taking 30 hours to prepare for a meeting with a CEO that he was interviewing for his new book. I’m after that kind of mastery.