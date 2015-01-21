Netflix Has Big Plans For 2015

With a recent Golden Globes win and more than 57 million customers, Netflix is ready to stretch its legs. Despite a slowing of growth in the U.S., the streaming TV and movie service is planning to speed up its global rollout in 2015.

Netflix added 1.9 million new U.S. customers in the fourth quarter of 2014, down from the 2.3 million it gained in the same period one year earlier. Overall, however, the company added a total of 4.33 million users during this time frame–about 260,000 more than the same three months in 2013.

To grab even more customers outside of the U.S., Netflix is reportedly planning to make its service available in 200 countries within the next two years. As with many tech companies looking to continue growth, Netflix is focusing on emerging markets–with proposed plans for a “modest investment” in China.

On the content front, the company’s biggest move will be its continued investment in original programming, which proves cheaper overall than the majority of its licensed content–despite Netflix having to foot the bill for development and production costs. Netflix will compete with content producers like Amazon and YouTube, with an estimated 320 hours of new content in 2015.

