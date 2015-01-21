Target Launches New Plus-Size Clothing Line

In February, cheap-chic retailer Target will launch Ava & Viv, its first new clothing line since 2008. Ava & Viv will be designed for the growing $17.5 billion plus-size market. Its clothing will come in sizes from 14W to 26W and X to 4X, Women’s Wear Daily reports (subscription required).

The plus-size demographic is underserved. According to consumer market research firm NPD Group, 37% of consumers in the U.S. wear a plus-size top or bottom. But plus sizes only account for 15% of the apparel industry’s $116 billion in annual sales. Many high-end designers and contemporary labels don’t make clothing in plus-sizes, so it can be hard for the plus-size shopper to find a variety of clothing that is on-trend, well-designed, and fits well. Target is strategically filling that void with Ava & Viv, tapping into a lucrative but overlooked market.

Ava & Viv will hit Target stores mid-February, and will roll out online on February 22.

[via WWD]