Volvo Captures The Melancholy Beauty Of Swedish Winter In Striking New Film

There is snow, there is ice, and there are cold winds that gust over dark seas. The sun glimmers weakly on the horizon. This is what winter is like in Sweden. According to Volvo it is the time of year that defines Swedes and Sweden the most.

The car manufacturer has released a commercial film, entitled “Vintersaga” [Winter’s Tale], which is the latest installment of its “Made by Sweden” campaign. It captures the country’s bleakest weather and, Volvo says, is a “tribute to Sweden at its worst.” The company goes on to explain that without the harsh Swedish winters it would not have become what it is today, or make the cars that it does.

The four-minute film was created by agency Forsman & Bodenfors, which last year scored a huge success with Jean-Claude Van Damme’s “Epic Split” for Volvo Trucks, winning 20 awards at Cannes Lions, including eight gold prizes and two Grand Prix in categories Cyber and Film as well as more than 77 million hits on YouTube.

Timbuktu

The people shown in the new film are from every part of Sweden and were chosen to represent their region. Among them are Swedish ice hockey legend Börje Salming, rapper Timbuktu, fashion designer Carin Rodebjeer and Olympic high jumper Emma Green.

The visuals are set to the track “Vintersaga”, a reworking of an old Swedish song performed by Amanda Bergman. The lyrics are about the melancholy that affects Swedes when winter sets in. A version of the film with the song sung in English will be released later this month.

Carin Rodebjeer

A series of still photographs has also been produced for which photographer Felix Odell travelled to all of Sweden’s 25 regions to shoot portraits of a Volvo in each setting for print and outdoor executions.

Art direction on the campaign is by Staffan Lamm and Andreas Malm with copywriting by Fredrik Jansson and the film is directed by Gustav Johansson.