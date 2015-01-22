Portraits Of Jerry Seinfeld, Miley Cyrus, And Lil B Made From Emoji

A few weeks ago we wrote about a new online app, emoji.ink, that lets you draw with any combination of the 722 emoji available on iOS. As we predicted, it didn’t take long for Internet art kids to get a hold of the tool and have some fun. Rapper and net artist Yung Jake, who in the past has written about glitch art and dealing with break ups online, beat the competition to create the first real emoji paintings: detailed drawings of celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld, Miley Cyrus, and Larry David. Many of his portraits, posted on his Instagram, depict famous rappers, such as Lil B, Chief Keef, and Young Thug. Jake even put together an emoji tribute to A$AP Yams, a hip-hop artist who passed away just a few days ago.
On first glance, the portraits might seem like silly meme fodder, but upon closer inspection, Jake’s creativity shines through. Jake scales the emoji up or down and uses partial emoji to create realistic-looking colors and shading. Emoji.ink has no erase tool, so if you mess up, you have to start from scratch. These portraits prove that just like in the real world, all it takes to make compelling work online is a few simple tools and inspiration.
[via the Guardian]