Portraits Of Jerry Seinfeld, Miley Cyrus, And Lil B Made From Emoji

A few weeks ago we wrote about a new online app, emoji.ink, that lets you draw with any combination of the 722 emoji available on iOS. As we predicted, it didn’t take long for Internet art kids to get a hold of the tool and have some fun. Rapper and net artist Yung Jake, who in the past has written about glitch art and dealing with break ups online, beat the competition to create the first real emoji paintings: detailed drawings of celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld, Miley Cyrus, and Larry David. Many of his portraits, posted on his Instagram, depict famous rappers, such as Lil B, Chief Keef, and Young Thug. Jake even put together an emoji tribute to A$AP Yams, a hip-hop artist who passed away just a few days ago.