The Difference Between A Joke And A Billion Dollar Company Isn’t As Big As You’d Think

Ben Maitland-Lewis and Doug Rogers were desperate. Their Boston-based marketing startup, which sold software for actors and musicians to create DIY press kits, had been muddling along for a few years now. There had been encouraging signs–good feedback, pilot programs, user growth–but not much in the way of actual revenue.

And so, when an acquaintance who was throwing a corporate Christmas party asked Maitland-Lewis if he knew anyone who rented photo booths, Maitland-Lewis nominated himself. The startup CEO didn’t have a photo booth per se–okay, he didn’t have a photo booth at all–but he figured he could cook something up. He had no choice. “We were broke,” says Rogers, by way of explanation. “And they had $1,000 to spend.”

The two entrepreneurs went to Best Buy and bought a Wi-Fi-enabled memory card. Then they bought a case of beer. That evening, they went back to Rogers’s living room and hacked something together. An event photographer would take portraits of the revelers using a digital camera. The photos would then be transmitted, via the memory card, to an Apple laptop in a backpack–they stuck a wad of paper towels between the keyboard and screen to keep it from shutting down–which would upload the photos to Dropbox. A promoter would bring up the photo in the Dropbox app on an iPad and then email it to the revelers. The whole process would take 10 seconds or so.

The name, Pretty Instant, was something of a joke. The clunky prototype required an awkward pause from the time the photo was snapped to when it appeared on the iPad screen. But the domain name was available, and it had a nice ring to it. And so, 72 hours after the initial photo booth query, they showed up to the party with their hacked-together rig. Amazingly, it worked.

“Two minutes into the party, I remember looking at Ben thinking, ‘Did we figure out something awesome?’” Rogers recalls.

Today, Pretty Instant is an event photography company with a network of freelance photographers and a client list that includes Green Mountain Coffee, Boston Children’s Hospital, and General Mills. And several weeks ago, Maitland-Lewis and Rogers–along with their two other cofounders, Chris Cave and Chase McAleese–moved from Boston to California to enter Y Combinator’s Winter 2015 class.

Did we figure out something awesome? This question gets to the heart of the process by which a beer-soaked brainstorm in a Dorchester living room becomes a product. The question is also why Y Combinator, the Silicon Valley startup factory, seemingly specializes in turning dopey ideas into billion-dollar companies.