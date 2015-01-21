Possible Beats Music Refresh? Apple Acquires Music Analytics Service

We learned a bit more about Apple’s plans to revamp its current music services today as The Guardian reported that the company acquired British startup Semetric, which makes music analytics service Musicmetric, for an undisclosed amount last year.

Musicmetric, launched in 2008, offers a one-stop-shop dashboard for music industry professionals to track data related to sales, BitTorrent downloads, YouTube views, Spotify streams, and social networking stats. Given that YouTube and Spotify represent business rivals to Apple in some ways, it’s unknown whether Musicmetric will continue to offer these stats.

By snapping it up, Apple is likely looking to bolster its Beats Music service, which it acquired last year as part of a $3 billion deal, against the background of declining iTunes music revenue.

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plan,” Apple said in statement, using its customary language for announcing acquisitions.

It has been rumored that Apple would relaunch the Beats Music brand under the iTunes umbrella, with an aim of making it a $5 monthly service, and packaging the app with every iOS device sold–thereby vastly increasing its reach.

We’ve reached out to Musicmetric for comment.

[via The Guardian]