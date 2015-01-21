Creative Brief January 21: Bjork Leaks, Super Bowl Streams, A Killer Gives Dating Advice





It’s hard to imagine who on Earth would betray Bjork, that otherworldly emblem of Icelandic enchantment, but someone has leaked her new album onto the Internet two months before its scheduled release. As a result, Vulnicura has gotten a premature official release, and you can buy it right now.

Cord cutters, break out the dip. NBCUniversal has announced that it will offer a free digital video stream of this year’s Super Bowl on February 1. The 11-hour stream will include all the pre-game and half-time action (and even an episode of The Black List). Desktop and tablet only, though–Verizon owns smartphone rights.

Danny Trejo really isn’t himself in this new Super Bowl teaser from Snickers.

Matthew Inman, aka The Oatmeal, is creating a new game called Exploding Kittens. Don’t worry though, no kittens will be harmed–the titular kittens form the core of a new family-friendly card game Inman created with Elan Lee and Shane Small. It’s described as “a highly strategic kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette.” It’s also Inman’s latest Kickstarter victory–he launched a campaign seeking $10K and is currently at $1.6 million. That’s a lot of kittens.

Among the works featured at artist Katsu’s new gallery show, Remember The Future, devoted to exploring our relationship with technology, is a portrait of Mark Zuckerberg, fashioned from feces. The exhibit is at The Hole in New York City and runs through Feb. 22.

It’s not so much shooting fish in a barrel as having dead fish land on you and cover you with sickening fish smell. Comedy Central has announced it’ll air a roast of Justin Bieber on March 7. “Justin has been asking us for years to roast him, so we kept telling him to create some more material and we’re thrilled he listened,” a Comedy Central source apparently told Ryan Seacrest’s web site.