Danny Trejo Is Marcia Brady In Snickers’ Super Bowl Ad Teaser

Five years ago, Betty White scored a touchdown with Snickers during the Super Bowl in one of the brand’s best ads in the now long-running “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” campaign. We’ve also seen Joe Pesci as an aggravated party-goer. But for this year’s Super Bowl, it looks like Snickers is taking things to the next level.





The brand and agency BBDO New York have released a teaser to its big game spot and it looks like Hollywood tough guy and Machete star Danny Trejo is playing . . . Marcia Brady. Obviously, this isn’t the whole gag but so far, there’s only one appropriate reaction to this. As if that wasn’t enough, if the teaser grabs more than 2.5 million views before kick-off on February 1, Snickers says it’ll post the full 30-second spot.