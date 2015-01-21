Demand For Harry Potter Engagement Ring Closes Down Etsy Shop

Harry Potter fanatics have inundated geek-chic accessories manufacturer Alchemy House Jewelry with so many orders for its Quidditch-themed engagement ring that its designer has had to temporarily close up shop.

The $145 dollar ring is inset with a topaz stone meant to resemble the Golden Snitch, the smallest ball in the flying-broomstick game popular in J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world. Gold or silver bands signify its wings.





“Due to the popularity of the BuzzFeed article on my Snitch ring, I have had a huge surge in orders and messages, and I need time to answer all of them,” Ontario-based designer Miranda Scott said in a note on her Etsy page. Turnaround time has extended to four to five weeks. “I can no longer guarantee delivery before Valentine’s Day, and rush orders are not being taken for earlier than that date,” she added.





Apparently, Harry Potter-themed marriage proposals are a thing in the Muggle world.

[via New York Daily News]