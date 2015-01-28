How 100-Mile Dirt-Bike Races Keep This Entrepreneur Sane

Steve Boardman’s mom was a nurse in an operating room in San Jose, Calif. She had one rule for her children, based on the injuries she saw day after day: no motorcycles. Of course, by the time Boardman was in high school and a friend told him about a dirt bike he’d recently acquired, Boardman was out there messing around. He loved it.

Steve Boardman

Boardman soon met a guy named Denny who told him about dirt bike racing. Boardman was only familiar with track-based racing, and it didn’t really interest him. But Denny told Boardman about a different kind of race called an “Enduro,” 100-mile races through the country that can last six or seven hours. That appealed to Boardman.

Boardman showed up at his first Enduro race in the early ’90s; it was called a “family” Enduro, and indeed some youngsters were participating. Boardman and a friend hopped on the trail and sped ahead as fast as they could. At about the halfway point, they came upon race organizers setting up a refueling station. “You guys are an hour early,” said the organizers.

At that point Boardman realized Enduros weren’t quite like other races. The point wasn’t to go as fast as possible. Enduros were more about precision and control than about sheer speed; in fact, for each leg of the race, the goal was to arrive at a certain time–not as quickly as possible. In fact, to arrive early was to be penalized. Boardman thought he was winning the race; in fact, he was losing it.

“We were like, ‘Ohhhhh…’” he recalls. He realized he had some learning to do. As he progressed through the sport, he learned the logic of “time trials” like this. Sections of a race were high-speed and extremely demanding. Then there were other legs of the race that were more about recharging, simply getting from one trial to the next. “There’s a psychological rest between tests,” he says. “Nobody could sprint as fast as they can under these conditions for six or seven hours.”





Boardman and his friend showed up at the next race on the calendar. This turned out to be the National Enduro. Boardman had gone from Little League straight to the pros. “We did well, but we were like, ‘Okay, there has to be something in the middle.’”

Indeed there was. Boardman spent the next few years going to Enduros of all kinds. He rose from C-class to B-class, and then to A-class, which is the class before the pros. To enter A-class was a “rude awakening,” he says. To be competitive in A-class, it wasn’t enough to just ride on the weekends. You had to be doing cardio and weight training on a regimented schedule through the week.