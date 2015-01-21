10 Unexpected Body-Language Adjustments That Will Boost Your Career

We often talk about the absolute importance of body language at work. How you hold your body is up there with nailing the interview and speaking up during meetings.

One of our favorite experts on the subject, Dr. Carol Kinsey Goman, author of 12 books including The Silent Language of Leaders: How Body Language Can Help—or Hurt—How You Lead, is helping us start off 2015 right with a bunch of great new tips that you probably haven’t heard before. Wow everyone in your office with these.

Goman says good posture not only influences the way that other people perceive you, it changes the way you feel about yourself. An Ohio State University study found that people who sat up straight were more likely to believe the positive comments they wrote about their qualifications for a job. See? Your mom was right telling you to stand up straight all those years.

Yeah, this one sounds weird, but a great excuse to get another cup of coffee. A study done at Yale discovered that participants who held a warm cup of coffee as opposed to a cold beverage were more likely to judge a confederate as trustworthy after only a brief interaction. Basically this means that when you hold hotter objects you tend to act more generous and a little softer, so not how you want to be when you’re trying to hold strong during a negotiation talk (though hopefully your manager is drinking a hot coffee). So if you need a beverage during negotiation, go for a cold water or iced coffee.

Time to get your mirroring on. Scientists at Stanford University found that people working together on a project who moved their heads and bodies the same way came up with more creative solutions. When team members’ body language was in sync, they worked more collaboratively and generated more productive and innovative ideas.

This is a really interesting one. Goman says when seasoned athletes under-perform it may because they’re focusing too much on their movements (which, for right handed people, is a right hemisphere brain function) rather than relying on the automatic motor skills developed through years of practice (which are associated with left hemisphere function). So what do you do? Research found that athletes who squeezed a ball in their left hand performed better, and were less likely to underperform.