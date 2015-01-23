What To Do When Your Work Best Friend Is Fired

Contrary to the reality show adage, “I’m not here to make friends,” it’s perfectly normal to go into a new, perhaps competitive, workplace seeking a confidant.

In fact, there are heaps of data that suggest that workplace friendships can enhance your professional life, taking a job from tolerable to enjoyable. And studies show that those benefits extend to employers who will see their employees take fewer sick days, stick around for much longer and show more enthusiasm for the work they’re doing.

But what if the person you’re closest to in the office suddenly gets fired?

“It feels like a gross violation of trust when your best friend is let go,” says Dr. Ron Friedman, a social psychologist specializing in human motivation and the author of The Best Place To Work: The Art and Science of Creating an Extraordinary Workplace. “And that can be really demotivating for a number of reasons.”

As Friedman explains, the first person to get blamed is usually the figure of authority who did the firing, which he characterizes as a “display of power.” But before you go barging into your boss’ office demanding an explanation, Friedman suggests taking a step back.

“Recognize that it may not be about your friend,” says Friedman. “There are some things in an organization that you may not know about simply because of the level you’re at and because of the work you’re exposed to.”

In other words, your boss usually has a boss, too, and the situation may be more complicated than you realize. Or perhaps, your friend’s actions weren’t on the up and up, and you weren’t aware of those details. Instead of digging through the murky details, Friedman suggests searching for lessons and being realistic about “what behaviors didn’t serve your colleague well that you can improve on for your performance.” After all, when a coworker gets fired it can feel like you may be up next on the chopping block. And finally, Friedman says it’s important to accept your negative emotions about the situation.