Creative Advice From Marina Abramovic, Olafur Eliasson, Miranda July, And Other Artists From “Akademie X”

Describing itself as “art school without walls,” Akademie X: Lessons In Art + Life brings together three dozen artists–including Marina Abramović, Ólafur Elíasson, Tim Rollins, Dan Graham, Miranda July, and Richard Wentworth–who share insights about how to foster creativity and produce original work.





Their advice, dispensed via interviews, letters, lists and illustrations, varies wildly.

Performance artist Marina Abramović urges connecting with nature: “An artist should stay for long periods of times at waterfalls… at exploding volcanos… at fast-running rivers” she writes. New York artist Mark Dion likes to organize scavenger hunts as a creativity kickstarter for his students. Miranda July concludes her “origins story” by observing: “The things keeping you back–these embarrassing, boring, stupid obstacles–are the heart of what it is to be human. They’re the whole reason for making and needing art. So you might as well go ahead and begin in whatever way you can right now.”

Contributor Dara Birnbaum, a video artist who teaches at the School of Visual Arts, tells Co.Create, “In this book you find 36 very distinct voices sharing real stories and experiences, saying ‘Do it this way,’ ‘No do it that way.’ You realize there are all these voices, and as an artist, you’ve got to find your own.”

Here’s a sampling of work and wisdom excerpted from Akademie X, in stores February 23.

New York multimedia artist Sanford Biggers recommends that artists learn how to talk up their own projects. “The days of the artist as savant/naïf are so 19th century,” he writes. “There is really no good excuse for not being the most knowledgeable and articulate spokesperson for your own work. Practice writing and speaking about what you do, and read other artists’ writings as well. There will be a time when you are called upon to express your thoughts, and…you don’t want to sound like a dumbass when you do engage.”

Biggers also suggests that art makers hone their tunnel vision. “If you want a normal life get a normal job,” he writes. “You will work so hard and long that people will have to send out search parties for you. Understand that being an artist means: ‘Sleep? Oh yeah. I remember that.’ You will miss so many social or fun events that you’ll make monks look like party animals.”