Sean Penn Goes Full Neeson In The New Trailer For “The Gunman”





Penn plays the role that, in a pinch, could be…ahem… taken by Liam Neeson–that of the aging action man, ready to shoot and punch his way to redemption. If it works for The Neesons, then why not Penn? To top it off, it’s directed by none other than the man behind Taken, Pierre Morel. Here, Penn plays a killer who seems to regret a decision which puts him in conflict with Idris Elba and Javier Bardem, among others. Redemption, explosions, and a dude over 50. It may just be enough to make people say, “What about The Gunman, though?!”