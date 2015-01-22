How To Fake it Till You Make It Without Being Deceitful

When it comes to moving ahead, we all have to shoot for a stretch job or project from time to time. But getting someone to take a chance on you can be tough, especially in environments that are risk-averse. Some try the “fake it till you make it” approach.

But what’s the difference between “faking it” and misleading or lying, which can get you reprimanded, fired, or worse–landing a situation that’s entirely over your head?

“Some people might perceive it as you’re not being yourself, but you’re changing who you want yourself to be,” says Heath Suddleson, founder of Potomac, Maryland performance coaching firm Executive Achievement. “There’s a difference, and there are ways to do it ethically.”

There’s a difference between acting as if you’ve got the job you want by acting professionally and dressing the part, and misleading people about your expertise or role, Suddleson says. It’s one thing to stretch in how you present yourself and how you interact with others. It’s something else entirely to make people believe you are something you’re not by lying to them, he says.

When you’re going for that stretch gig, do a bit of introspection. Suddleson says your driving force should be more than just raw ambition or a fatter paycheck. Those motivations can lead you to make poor decisions.

But if you’re passionate about what you do, or what you would have the potential to do in the new gig, or have a vision for wanting to move up, then you’re more likely to fake for the right reasons.

Executive coach Mallary Tytel, PhD, president of Sioux Falls, South Dakota performance consultancy Healthy Workplaces LLC, says you should take inventory of the skills you have, the reasons why you’d be right for the role, and consider the areas that might need strengthening. Make a case for decision-makers to hire or take a chance on you.