Gillette Uses Tinder Analytics To Sell Razors

The idea that sex sells is as old as advertising itself, but Gillette is updating the concept for the Tinder generation, courtesy of big data analytics.

Gillette has paid the popular dating app to carry out research into whether untidy facial hair is less desirable to would-be daters than a clean-shaven face. According to the video below, 74% of positive swipes on Tinder went to neatly groomed date seekers. Clean-shaven individuals, it seems, receive an average of 37% more matches than their bushier counterparts. The research was conducted using data from 100,000 anonymized college-age male Tinder profiles. (Scroll through Gillette’s website for the full results.)

“Tinder is obviously something that’s really connected to that college audience,” Kurt Iverson, senior communications manager for Gillette, told Advertising Age. “It’s where our user is right now. They live to see who’s given them the swipe right overnight. When we started talking to them, it was a little edgier, more of a hookup app. But I think it’s gone a lot more mainstream now. All age groups are aware of it.”

Of course, this is very self-serving market research by Gillette, which clearly has a vested interest in selling razors and other shaving products. But it’s also a fascinating glimpse at the social currency that is Tinder—and the way that current trends in tech can be seized on for advertising purposes.

