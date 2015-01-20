Lyft Replaces Its Iconic Mustache With A Smaller, Glowing Mustache

Lyft may be overshadowed by its bigger cousin Uber, but there has always been one thing decidedly big about Lyft: its giant, furry pink mustache.

Soon, however, the oversized wooly pink car grill ‘stache will be no more. Its replacement? The “glowstache,” a foot-long glowing mustache meant to be mounted on a driver’s dashboard or windshield. Lyft is expected to start distributing glowstaches to its drivers over the course of the next month.

The original carstache, as Lyft referred to it, started drawing attention around the Bay Area shortly after Lyft was founded in 2012. While Uber was still spreading its wings, the Lyft mustache became the symbol of car-sharing services, and even the sharing economy more broadly. (Though many argue that services like Uber are not actually part of the sharing economy.)

The carstache has, of course, had its detractors–one can only imagine that investor bigwigs found the company’s branding childish and off-putting. But that’s not to say it didn’t have its fans. Brian McMullen, a Lyft driver profiled by Fast Company last year, patently loved it:

“As a visual person, I appreciated the gonzo quality of Lyft’s pink mustache. Part of the genius of the mustache is that it isn’t cool, and it doesn’t really try to be cool. It just tries to stand out, and stick in people’s memories. And it succeeds brilliantly on those terms. I think it’s a shame that Lyft is phasing out the big dorky ‘carstache’-style mustaches on the car grill in favor of new, cheaper-to-produce ‘cuddlestache’-style mustaches that sit inside the vehicle on the dash. I’ll always have a place in my heart for the big mustache. If you’re gonna go dorky, you might as well go big.”

Rest assured: The glowstache isn’t big, but it’s certainly still dorky.

[via Wired]