Today in Tabs: The Strikethrough Joke Is The Lowest Form of Humor

Today is my first day as Associate Editor at The New Republic; therefore, as this is a real-person job, I’d like to announce that I’m tendering my resignation as Tabs Intern. In related news: I’d also like to announce that I’ll be accepting a position as Senior Contributing Editor at Today In Tabs.

This is all to say: I’ll still be around from time to time, in your inboxes and your hearts. To quote a Hasidic eschatological proverb—as told by Walter Benjamin to Ernest Bloch, via Giorgio Agamben’s book, The Coming Community—“Everything will be as it is now, just a little different.”

I was at a party the other day with a few friends, in honor of lasagna and Rusty; we popped bottles of homemade hard cider, cheap red wine, and fine champagne. I made an extemporaneous toast that I don’t remember. I’ve been thinking about it a lot, though, thinking about what I should have said. If I could do it again, I’d say something like this:

We’re all here because of Rusty. I’m humbled and honored to know him; to make it about dot me for a second, I’m incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to, by turns, annoy and fascinate a moderately sized email newsletter. Rusty, you’ve given us so much! The concept of tabs, even! So, tonight, I just want to say thank you. You’re the best media dad I could have asked for.

I didn’t say that then. But it’s the thought that counts, isn’t it?

Anyway, more news. The intern section will be changing a little bit—Rusty and I have decided, after careful consideration, that the space should be used to showcase young writers. It’s a(n occasionally, shabbily) paid “internship”; Rusty is a wonderful—if negging—boss, and he’ll let you write pretty much whatever you’d like. I can honestly say it’s helped me grow as a writer, as an editor, and as a cynical media brat. If you’re interested in writing the intern tab for a week or so, don’t hesitate to drop Rusty or me a line.

All of this is to say, of course, farewell. I’ll miss this, and you. Yes, you, the person who’s gotten to the bottom of this tab. Thanks for everything.

xo,

bij