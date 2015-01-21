From Nudez.com To Vape Life, Here Are 6 Websites You Can Buy Right Now

For a growing number of Americans, vaping is more than a mere hobby. More than a socially questionable mechanism with which to turn heads in public. It’s a way of life. If you’re one such e-cig enthusiast and you happen to have an itch to rake in some of that sweet cash from the e-commerce biz, you are in luck: The website VapeLife.com is available for purchase.
That’s right: Vape Life—which bills itself as the “largest selection of e cigarettes and e liquid online”—is currently going for $7,300 in an ongoing auction on Flippa.com. The vaping emporium is listed alongside the more well-known ShipYourEnemiesGlitter.com and several other sites on Flippa, which is a sort of eBay for websites, domains, and apps.
Like physical real estate, the sale and pricing of expensive or popular domain names is largely conducted in secret, although unlike physical real estate, there’s no county courthouse records kept. But a glance through Flippa reveals a whole world of sites for sale: young, viral, abandoned, or, in the parlance of the discerning Flippa buyer, “aged.”
Another auction on Flippa offers up the “highly brandable” Nudez.com for just shy of a thousand bucks—or you can click “Buy Now” for $12,500 if you absolutely need Nudez.com and don’t want to run the risk of some other schlub outbidding you. Unlike Vape Life and many of the other listings on Flippa, Nudez.com isn’t a complete site but rather just the domain name, which somebody was wise enough to register in 1997. So, if you’re the lucky top bidder for Nudez.com, the sky’s the limit.
The list goes on. In 1999, somebody snatched up the domain name EmailTraining.com. And now you can have it for $9,888, should you choose to skip the line of bidders currently duking it out in the $1,100 range. Like Nudez.com, EmailTraining.com is a domain-only listing, so what you do with it is totally your call. Health tech is huge right now, so you could launch a startup that lets people hire personal trainers that offer fitness tips in an exclusive, one-on-one email-based relationship. That would be huge. Alternatively, you could start a Lynda.com-style tutorial site for teaching retired dads and grandparents how to use email. Either way, $9,888 is a modest price tag for a potential goldmine.
For whatever reason, there are a bunch of mobile apps out there dedicated to simulating surgery. Many of them are games–I’ll never forget the day I discovered the Dental Surgery app, which was one of the weirdest experiences I’ve ever had on a phone, until Apple pulled it. But for those who would simply like to watch surgical procedures rather than pretend to perform them, there are places like Surgery Videos, which happens to be for sale.
According to its listing on Flippa, Surgery Videos is all but guaranteed to make you a thousandaire once you’ve recouped the $2,000 “Buy Now” price tag from the auction. As its name suggests, this $25 iPad app is a collection of HD videos depicting surgery of various types. Its App Store listing boasts “OVER 10 HOURS OF IN-DEPTH SURGERY VIDEOS” (emphasis theirs), which seems useful for surgeons and medical students, but pretty weird for just about anybody else. Whatever you’re into, though.
Did you know that after Disneyland closes its doors at night, the park becomes overrun with hundreds of feral cats? You would have if you were a regular reader of DisneylandSecrets.com, a blog that’s currently for sale on Flippa. As ADMIN, the site’s author, explains:
Every single night, after the happiest place on earth closes, 100’s of feral cats roam the premises fighting off mice… Many people that visit Disneyland and see these cats roaming around think that it is a “pest problem” or similar. Little do they know it is just a very smart move to get rid of the always menacing mice problem. The only mice Disneyland needs is Mickey and Minnie!
Sure, the Disneyland cat story has been covered by Vice and others, but there’s something to be said for having a centralized online repository for secrets specifically about Disneyland, free from all the irrelevant information that clutters up the rest of the Internet.
Currently, DisneylandSecrets.com lists nine little-known facts about the most magical place on Earth. But for $4,990, the site could be yours and you’d be free to populate it with as many secrets as you wish. And considering how popular Disney parks can be as hookup spots for Grinder users, there’s likely no shortage of content. As a bonus, the winning bidder will also get the domain DisneylandSecrets.net, so you won’t need to worry about imitators. You really can have anything, for the right price.