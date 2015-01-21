From Nudez.com To Vape Life, Here Are 6 Websites You Can Buy Right Now

For a growing number of Americans, vaping is more than a mere hobby. More than a socially questionable mechanism with which to turn heads in public. It’s a way of life. If you’re one such e-cig enthusiast and you happen to have an itch to rake in some of that sweet cash from the e-commerce biz, you are in luck: The website VapeLife.com is available for purchase.

That’s right: Vape Life—which bills itself as the “largest selection of e cigarettes and e liquid online”—is currently going for $7,300 in an ongoing auction on Flippa.com. The vaping emporium is listed alongside the more well-known ShipYourEnemiesGlitter.com and several other sites on Flippa, which is a sort of eBay for websites, domains, and apps.





Like physical real estate, the sale and pricing of expensive or popular domain names is largely conducted in secret, although unlike physical real estate, there’s no county courthouse records kept. But a glance through Flippa reveals a whole world of sites for sale: young, viral, abandoned, or, in the parlance of the discerning Flippa buyer, “aged.”

Another auction on Flippa offers up the “highly brandable” Nudez.com for just shy of a thousand bucks—or you can click “Buy Now” for $12,500 if you absolutely need Nudez.com and don’t want to run the risk of some other schlub outbidding you. Unlike Vape Life and many of the other listings on Flippa, Nudez.com isn’t a complete site but rather just the domain name, which somebody was wise enough to register in 1997. So, if you’re the lucky top bidder for Nudez.com, the sky’s the limit.

The list goes on. In 1999, somebody snatched up the domain name EmailTraining.com. And now you can have it for $9,888, should you choose to skip the line of bidders currently duking it out in the $1,100 range. Like Nudez.com, EmailTraining.com is a domain-only listing, so what you do with it is totally your call. Health tech is huge right now, so you could launch a startup that lets people hire personal trainers that offer fitness tips in an exclusive, one-on-one email-based relationship. That would be huge. Alternatively, you could start a Lynda.com-style tutorial site for teaching retired dads and grandparents how to use email. Either way, $9,888 is a modest price tag for a potential goldmine.