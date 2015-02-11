On “Instagrams For Doctors,” Gross-Out Photos With A Dose Of Privacy Concerns

Late last year, venture capital megafirm Union Square Partners made an investment that was a bit unusual: They led a $4 million funding round for a startup targeting the medical industry . Figure 1, a small company based in Toronto, attracted Union Square’s attention by creating a social network that allows doctors, nurses, EMTs, and other medical professionals to share medical images.

In a blog post, Union Square’s Fred Wilson said that “Figure 1 takes a popular and effective UI and applies it to an industry in desperate need of change.” In other words: an Instagram-like app dedicated to picture sharing between medical professionals has a market niche.

As of press time, anyone can access Figure 1—though only approved health care professionals and medical students can post to or comment on it—and see a range of content that contains an extensive amount of puzzling injuries and conditions doctors need help diagnosing.

It’s also strangely interesting to an outsider. Figure 1’s main feed was described by journalist John Hermann of The Awl as “an infinite scroll of graphic medical photos—growths, infections, fractures, rashes, traumatic injuries, birth defects,” and the image comments are full of the gallows humor adored by doctors and anyone else dealing with mortality on a daily basis. ER staff show how they improvise when running out of shoe covers for the surgery theater, and debate how Hello Kitty toys get in the stomachs of 4-year-olds.

Figure 1

Joshua Landy, a critical specialist who primarily works with emergency room patients, started Figure 1 in 2013 after seeing, as he put it, “the workflow habits of young physicians with their iPhones.” Having noticed many students in medical school and doctors in residency using their iPhones regularly to share work-related pictures, he and two cofounders began work on the startup in 2013. The app, which is available in 19 countries, now boasts upwards of 150,000 users, with images in the library being viewed on average 1.5 million times a day, according to Figure 1. The company says that 30% of U.S. medical students now use the app.

But there’s a rub: Because Figure 1 deals with medical data, its restrained by a host of privacy laws. Laws like HIPAA in the United States and similar regulations in other countries strictly limit what can and can’t be put online (and how to safely store, encrypt, and protect it) when it comes to medical data. Startups working in the field work with a complicated system of patient waivers that, though ethically right-on, create significant legal and compliance fees other sorts of startups don’t have to deal with.

For Landy, who emphasizes the app’s educational value, ensuring anonymity and privacy has been a concern from the start. Images are posted as either public or private, but all of them must be approved by the site’s medical officer and moderation team to ensure they don’t include identifying features, like names, numbers, or case information. Before images can become publicly available, patients must also give their permission, using an in-app form that doctors share with their patients.