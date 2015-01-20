Watch A 300-Movie Montage That Reveals the Formula For Basically Every Movie Trailer Ever

The rhythm of the movie trailer is governed by a very specific formula. Things start off slow and quiet, with wide establishing shots of landscape and ponderous slow pans over the familiar faces of the film’s stars, with music quietly establishing a mood. Things get more intense as things progress, with the first snippets of dialogue enticing viewers with great lines, removed from context, that take on added gravity, as the imagery gets more intense and specific. The cuts get quicker as the action gets more intense, and the voices get shoutier and the music gets more dramatic as things culminate in a sweeping sort of sensory overload that leaves the viewer exhilarated, and eager to find some satisfaction when the movie actually opens.





It’s a formula that the pseudonymous editor at Gameovais Productions understands well, as demonstrated in his epic “Cinematic Montage II” video (the first “Cinematic Montage” video, released three months ago, was basically a warm-up act for this one), which splices together snippets of 300 movies to generate maximum incoherent excitement–exactly the same way trailers do. The video, at just over four minutes, runs (a bit) longer than your average trailer, but with hundreds of clips, all assembled to showcase the countless movie moments we’ve come to love (and with clips from the trailers to the forthcoming Avengers and Jurassic Park sequels, movies we’ll come to love in the future) in a mashup that equals both utter nonsense and a strangely thrilling audio-visual experience. It’s a fascinating supercut of great moments, presented in a way that is very familiar, despite the fact that the imagery we’re watching is completely disconnected from itself–just like every movie trailer, come to think of it, which means that Gameovais Productions definitely knows this business.