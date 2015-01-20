If You Want To Win At Parenting, Get Your Hands On This Tricked-Out Batmobile Baby Stroller

And just like that, every single baby stroller in the history of ever has become totally irrelevant. Take a peek at the Batmobile Baby Stroller.





From the brilliant minds at Super-Fan Builds, your destination for top Hollywood prop teams creating items ripped straight from your fantasies, the Batmobile Baby Stroller came to be after Maressa Earl contacted the Super-Fan crew to build something her Batman-obsessed husband Josh and their son Collin could geek out about together.

The result is a baby stroller inspired by the Tumbler from Batman Begins and The Dark Knight that is sure to make every kid in the park gag with jealousy.

Ride on, Collin.