Here Are 2014’s Most Popular Passwords, And… Oof

From the Sony hacks to the celebrity-targeting iCloud breach , 2014 was something of a poster year for the importance of good security online.

But while all of us are aware of just how vital a strong password is, not all of us are quite so good at coming up with one–as SplashData‘s list of last year’s 25 most popular passwords, gathered from various hacks throughout the 12 months, all too painfully proves. Sure, online security is a chore–how many easily remembered words do you know that contain at least eight characters including letters, numbers, and special characters?–but even so, surely we can do better than the likes of “baseball” and “batman?”

As you can see by comparing the list with last year’s hall of shame, technology might have moved on in the last 12 months, but our willingness to protect ourselves online… not so much.

1. 123456

2. password

3. 12345

4. 12345678

5. qwerty

6. 123456789

7. 1234

8. baseball

9. dragon

10. football

11. 1234567

12. monkey

13. letmein

14. abc123

15. 111111

16. mustang

17. access

18. shadow

19. master

20. michael

21. superman

22. 696969

23. 123123

24. batman

25. trustno1

Still not convinced that good passwords are important? Check out this terrifying data viz of last year’s biggest data breaches. Would better passwords have solved the problem completely? Of course not. Would it have been a massive step in the right direction? You bet it would.

[via Gizmodo]