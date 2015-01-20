Here Are 2014’s Most Popular Passwords, And… Oof

From the Sony hacks to the celebrity-targeting iCloud breach, 2014 was something of a poster year for the importance of good security online.
But while all of us are aware of just how vital a strong password is, not all of us are quite so good at coming up with one–as SplashData‘s list of last year’s 25 most popular passwords, gathered from various hacks throughout the 12 months, all too painfully proves. Sure, online security is a chore–how many easily remembered words do you know that contain at least eight characters including letters, numbers, and special characters?–but even so, surely we can do better than the likes of “baseball” and “batman?”
As you can see by comparing the list with last year’s hall of shame, technology might have moved on in the last 12 months, but our willingness to protect ourselves online… not so much.
1. 123456
2. password
3. 12345
4. 12345678
5. qwerty
6. 123456789
7. 1234
8. baseball
9. dragon
10. football
11. 1234567
12. monkey
13. letmein
14. abc123
15. 111111
16. mustang
17. access
18. shadow
19. master
20. michael
21. superman
22. 696969
23. 123123
24. batman
25. trustno1
Still not convinced that good passwords are important? Check out this terrifying data viz of last year’s biggest data breaches. Would better passwords have solved the problem completely? Of course not. Would it have been a massive step in the right direction? You bet it would.
[via Gizmodo]